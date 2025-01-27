“Hurt Bone” by Keetje Kuipers

Keetje Kuipers

HURT BONE

When I tell the story of your return,

you are the supplicant and I

the forgiving queen. But in that year

before you blew back into my life

like a late spring snow—beautiful

and wrong and something I wasn’t sure

I still wanted to want—I had already

spent months pacing my small scrap

of floor trying to figure out if

I deserved to be loved. We both know

you gave my life back to me. Now

our daughter cuts open the neck

of the toy dinosaur with her doctor

scissors to see the hurt bone inside,

and when she finds it, she wipes

the pain away with the purple sock

that lost its mate in the laundry bin

last week. I tell our story with a laugh,

over a glass of wine—with the kind

of casual tilt to the head that belies

how much it pained us both—

then wipe the corner of my mouth

with a cocktail napkin. Everything

some kind of invisible loneliness

we dab at with a rag we didn’t

realize we’d kept just for that purpose.

—from Rattle #86, Winter 2024

__________

Keetje Kuipers: “Sometimes a poem arrives in my mind quickly and nearly fully formed. That can be exciting, but it’s not necessarily as rewarding as those other times when a poem—like this one—has taken me years of quilting together saved images, actions, and moments before I arrive at a kind of shared meaning. Reading it now reminds me of the labor it takes not only to make a poem I love, but to make a life I love, too.” (web)

