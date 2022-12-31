“How to End a Year” by Samuel A. Betiku

Samuel A. Betiku

HOW TO END A YEAR

Your silhouette arched on the railing

of the balcony takes stock of space and time,

the world so far-flung and your eyes so far-

reaching you mistake yourself for God,

though your hands are full of holes, fault

lines riddling the tract of a life you would

gladly exchange for another. But now is not

the time for penance but for the savor of grace

in the air. The city alive at your feet, pulsing

blend of sound and light, a wild stallion

broken for you. How in the house the boombox

breathes in tandem with the tangos of those

you love, who beam like characters at the end

of a fairy tale. Isn’t this lilting world shaped

as an open door? You can walk through it

and never come back. Overhead, the dusky sky

bursts into a fit of colors, fire flowers blooming

from an orchard of mirth, and a time flows

into another like a dazzling river beckoning you

to drink.

—from Poets Respond

December 31, 2022

__________

Samuel A. Betiku: “During a class, a lecturer I greatly admire said: ‘It’s a dangerous thing to live in the past; don’t allow yourself to be left behind.’ This poem was the aftermath of the impression those words had on me.”

