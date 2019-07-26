July 26, 2019

Amy Alvarez

HOW TO DATE A WHITE BOY

1.

Never be the first. You are no one’s

enigma or experiment. Find evidence:

an old photo online, in a dusty shoebox

under his bed. Do not be his melanated

test drive. Do not feel flattered.

2.

If you meet his parents, prepare

for disappointment. You will want

them to be pleased with your philosophy

thesis/your grandma’s pearls. You will

hope they are immediately rude so you

do not waste another fertile year on their

son. They will invite you to a cookout (they

will call it a barbeque, but it will be a cookout).

Don’t get too upset when you overhear

the grandmother say you are darker/smarter/

prettier/more or less articulate than expected.

She will be dead before the wedding if there is one.

3.

So, you’ve fallen in love. Remind him

before you create a joint Instagram

account, before you adopt a shelter

dog, remind him that you wear the same

MAC foundation number as Sandra Bland.

That your brother looked like Tamir when

he was little. Before you argue names for

imagined children, remind him of what

could happen to a boy with your face.

4.

So, your white boy thinks you should move

in together. Take him to un-gentrified Bronx

neighborhoods where old men play dominoes

on the sidewalk and children have no bedtimes

in summer. Take him to your favorite auntie’s

house. Let him get a tongue lashing from your

Hotep cousin while you “help” in the kitchen

by taste-testing arroz con pollo/collards/quinoa salad.

5.

So, your white boy has fallen in love with you.

He has told off Johnnie Come Woke-ly friends.

He is asking whether you have ever thought it

would be easier with someone browner than him,

whether your parents, best friend, your abuelita

would be happier. Hold his hands in yours. Notice

his red face, tear-filled eyes. Tell him the truth.

—from Rattle #64, Summer 2019

__________

Amy Alvarez: “I am the daughter and granddaughter of Caribbean immigrants and a native New Yorker. I decided to become a poet at fifteen after a poetry class at my public high school in Queens, New York, helped me realize the immense power that comes from putting one’s ‘best words in their best order.’ I became an educator so that more young people might realize how poetry can set them free. I taught in New York City and Boston public high schools and now teach in the Department of English at West Virginia University.” (web)