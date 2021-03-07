Susan Vespoli

HOW TO CELEBRATE YOUR DAUGHTER’S 33RD BIRTHDAY WHEN THERE’S NO GOING BACK

Go south and then west to a distant unknown

address. Drive past junk yards, steel shops, stacked

car parts, and a billboard for weed pizza. Breathe.

Remember the last time you saw her, Christmas,

and before that, the car ride between hospital stays.

Bring the cake you baked, the kind she likes: cocoa frosted

yellow square plus cupcakes left at home for her daughter.

Pack the gift bag, pink tissue-papered things she asked for:

track phone, cleansers in a plastic tub, socks. Card you made

from an old photo, your arms circling her little-

girl body, both of you smiling, her grin with perfect

rows of baby teeth, yours in plum lipstick. Park, watch

her walk to your car, barefoot, no pants, long red tee-shirt,

dark hair coiling to her waist. Wave. Say hi, make eye

contact. Hand her envelopes, bags, the tin pan

of golden cake. Hear her say thank you. Follow her

through the front door into a house with no furniture.

Learn the boyfriend you don’t know is upstairs. Ask

if she’s taking care of herself. Listen to the wind howl.

See her eyes dance backward. Worry. Swirling

dust outside the window. Look how she opens

the card, finds a trace of who you two were then

is still here in this empty unfamiliar room. Put your arms

around her, feel her wobble. Say, enjoy your cake! Wonder

if there’s any chance they even have a knife.

—from Poets Respond

March 7, 2021

__________

Susan Vespoli: “Loving someone with addiction and mental challenges in the time of Covid is a daily humbling.” (web)



