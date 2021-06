William Virgil Davis

HOMAGE TO DONALD JUSTICE

As he began to read, a thin

thread of mucus started to string

from his nostril. It stretched

almost to his chest and, as he said

his songs, only the most faithful

heard the words they heard.

—from Rattle #71, Spring 2021

__________

William Virgil Davis: “Donald Justice was a poet of memory and memories. I hope that he would be happy with this tribute to him.”