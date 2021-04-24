April 24, 2021

Gretchen Steele Pratt

HITCH-HIKING

for my sister

I let you do the talking,

knew it was your

blonde hair blanched white with saltwater

They pulled to

the crab-grassed shoulders of Corn Neck Road

for.

You did the talking,

invented places

for them to take us. I saw my face

In the rearview mirrors

a hanging crystal hurt

my eyes. A station wagon

Its mats caked

with horseshit, warm cans of beer

for us to hold between our knees

The matches

that wouldn’t light in the wind

of a backseat. The minivan doors

Slid open babies opened

their eyes fell back to sleep

in the air-conditioned sunlight.

Surfboards knocked me

in the temples

bandanas tied around the boys’ necks.

I don’t remember any music

Just your

Who sings this? your calm elbow

Out the window

and pickup trucks with

full cans of gas to sit on. The doors opened

And there were dreadlocks

dripping held together

with a rubber band and Who sings this? and

An old woman

with buckets of seaweed

crawling with baby crabs or

The voice of a teenage boy

too thin

I live in an abandoned barn

Or a gutted van

white plastic kitchen chairs for

us to sit on and doors dented by deer.

Your calm elbow.

A hatchback in the parking lot of Mosquito Beach

slap of water

Against the hulls

an old sunset your tan shoulders

lift from the driver’s window turn

Give me the okay

to get in

and what could you sound like?

There was a fever of car doors

opening and slamming all over

the island that summer, everything

Out the window blowing by in

the white light

of our going. Who sings this?

—fromRattle #28, Winter 2007

2007 Rattle Poetry Prize Honorable Mention

___________

Gretchen Steele Pratt: “When I first started writing poems, I read a letter (in a book) that I believe was from James Wright to Richard Hugo—I can’t be sure because I have never been able to find the letter again. The letter was written while Wright was on vacation and he describes a particularly beautiful night to Hugo. It is implied that the night was too beautiful for Wright to ever write a poem about and so he was giving the details to Hugo in case he could use them. I will always remember how Wright graciously offered up these details to his friend—he said, ‘Here are some fragments of my hammer that broke against a wall of jewels.’ Although I have never been able to locate the letter, this quote has remained at the forefront of my mind and always reminds me why I love writing poems.” (website)