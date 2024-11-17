“Hello, I Am Not a Soldier” by Abby E. Murray

Abby E. Murray

HELLO, I AM NOT A SOLDIER

And yet I wear caution like a uniform

now, pulling myself into its rough sleeves

and old boots each morning

before I even think of coffee or how

the me who returns to this bed will not be

the me who left it. There is no flag,

mark, pattern or pin I can carry to convince

a person of what I will or will not do,

who I love or what I care about.

If I am kind, I must prove it by risking

kindness. I ration false comfort by knowing

it has never not been this way:

each day armed with infinite opportunities

to fail, and the chance of failure’s alternative

always racked like an ordinary bullet

within tens of thousands of identical seconds.

Wherever I go, I cling to my hope

like a weapon I have been trained to love.

—from Poets Respond

__________

Abby E. Murray: “As the next administration unveiled its picks for senior leadership and cabinet positions this week, I was especially struck by the terrible choice for a defense secretary: a man who has a history of demonizing any life that doesn’t closely mirror his own. Most of my daily work involves examining and bridging the canyons that divide military & civilian populations, and I am imagining how much harder it’s going to be next year. I wrote this poem as a way to connect my pacifist life to the lives of service members in danger. Happy veterans day indeed.” (web)

