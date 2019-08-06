August 6, 2019

Pauletta Hansel

HARLAN COUNTY, USA (2019)

Maybe it is a revelation to you,

but miners know how to stop a train.

Maybe you think that love of coal

means love of the company.

Let me tell you what we love

about coal.

It’s the paycheck.

The one we don’t have.

It’s the food

that’s not on the table,

the new backpack

that won’t be on his back,

my boy’s first day of school.

The doctor his granny

won’t be seeing for her heart.

Remember, we’re used to the dark.

We can see inside your pockets

lined from the coal we dug for free.

We can see the car on the track

filled up from the mine

you pulled us out of.

As long as it’s sitting there,

our hard work inside it,

we’ll be sitting here.

—from Poets Respond

August 4, 2019

__________

Pauletta Hansel: “Some phrases are from ‘No pay, we stay; Protesting miners in Harlan County are not going anywhere.’ The mine from which the coal is blocked from leaving belongs to Revelation Energy LLC, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on July 1st along with its affiliate Blackjewel LLC; its last paycheck to the miners for the coal they dug bounced. Though the poem is addressed to the company, this action has given me hope—a revelation of sorts—that even in so-called “Trump Company,” the spirit of Appalachia activism has not died.” (web)