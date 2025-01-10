“Hallelujah” by Lenny DellaRocca

Lenny DellaRocca

HALLELUJAH

Jesus healed somebody in her church, she said.

The woman had been

wheel-chaired since forever

and a group of friends

surrounded her

and prayed real hard.

They raised their hands

the way I’ve seen

on TV, waving them

east to west like

they were trying

to get a better signal.

Their eyes closed,

looking like any minute

Jesus himself

would come down

on a bolt of lightning.

The lady in the wheelchair smiled, raised her hands, too.

After they hollered

and yelled Praise God

several times, the cripple

stood up. Her friends

whooped and shouted

and danced. She’s healed,

one of them shouted.

But when the lady

sat back down in her

chair her friends acted

like it was no big deal

that she still could

not walk. I asked my

devout friend about that.

She said it was the will

of Jesus, and nobody knows

his plan. I said

it sounds like a lot of crap, and she unfriended me.

—from Rattle #86, Winter 2024

Lenny DellaRocca: “This poem is an Epoem, a form I’ve invented. If you’re interested to know what an Epoem is go to soflopojo.com and click the Witchery link. Witchery is a poetry journal embedded there. ‘Hallelujah’ came about after talking with a coworker who told me Jesus healed someone at her church. The poem is also informed by when I was an usher at a theater that brought in an evangelist a few times a year. The pastor ‘healed’ many folks there, but none of those in wheelchairs sitting right in front of the stage. He was a fraud.”

