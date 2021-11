Ajay Sawant

GRASSLANDS

Over the end of fall

the children were singing—

of earth frozen to ice

with albino rages, rhapsodic storms

and the scent of the last tomatoes

of the harvest

The children’s throat parched

On the day of the circus

all the caged birds were lying dead

The pasture which once served

daisies to the heifers

was low with seed heads under blanket

of warm dirt

While this will wed the trees

another ring, some

will stay asleep overlong

The pennons will place a burial

into a cotton ball

We bury ourselves in blankets

with our people

Tonight in this freezing barn

I find more warmth than

any other day

—from Rattle #73, Fall 2021

Tribute to Indian Poets

__________

Ajay Sawant: “I am an Indian student, editor, and artist brought up in Mumbai and Pune of Maharashtra. My poems oscillate between modern, post-colonial, and post-freedom times. Poetry is the strongest medium of expression. My poems come from my experiences and stories told by grandmothers, uncles, and grandfathers. The unique setting—with climate, culture, flora, and fauna—considerably influences and adds up to my writing style.”(web)