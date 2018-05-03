May 3, 2018

Ellen Bass

GOPHERS

I’ve tried to kill the gophers. On stained

knees, up to my elbows in their earthen

tunnels, setting the green toothed trap, my human

scent masked with anise oil, then sweetened

with leaves of the sweet potato vine my neighbor maintains

they can’t resist, a rodent version of caviar and champagne.

But the dead must do some arcane

transmission of wisdom to the living. They’ve eaten

every fleck of leaf, sprung each trap with cool disdain.

They’re marvels, miniature Charlemagnes. Then

suddenly, I hear it—like a tiny microphone’s hidden

under the dirt. You couldn’t mistake this blazon

for anything else, like Louis Armstrong singing

It’s a Wonderful World. But when

the little fists of four leaf clover begin

to tremble, I’m confused not to feel the thrill of the hunt, the cocaine

rush in my veins. I pick up the shovel—I’ve slain

them like this—a hose down the hole, then bash their brains,

but my will wanes. It seems pointless to kill one denizen

when there must be dozens taking the A-train,

just trying to get to Sugar Hill. Listen.

It’s not an Elizabeth Bishop fish thing.

It’s not Galway’s bear or Stafford’s deer on the mountain,

not Kunitz’s whale or Donald Hall’s paean,

scratching the jowls of a cooked pig. I look into the grainy

hole the gopher’s dug with his skinny

incisors, this corridor between

worlds, and it’s the sound that stops me. That unseen

small tearing of the roots on such a serene

morning. I’m watching the grass shiver. I’m leaning

over, straining to hear it again.

—from Rattle #34, Winter 2010

__________

Ellen Bass: “I wrote ‘Gophers’ in a scheme called ‘terminal alliteration,’ which sounds dire, but is a lot of fun. I rarely write in form, but my dear friend Dorianne Laux had just done a series of short poems with lines all ending with the same consonant sound and I was inspired to try it myself. I had a great time searching for all the ‘n’ sounds and then threw a bunch into the middle of the lines themselves. I really amused myself as I worked on it.” (website)