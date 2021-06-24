June 24, 2021

Ekphrastic Challenge, May 2021: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Contradictions of Being” by Neena Sethia. “Gods, Monsters, and Complex PTSD” was written by Elizabeth Train-Brown for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, May 2021, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

Elizabeth Train-Brown

GODS, MONSTERS, AND COMPLEX PTSD

I feel unraveled

I feel like scripture

I feel like the words of prophets

torn apart

translated

retranslated

rewritten

spread to countries that don’t care

what I have to say.

I feel like taking out the middle man

taking out the writer

the pen

the page

burrowing my face through the undergrowth

slithering through the cracks

of a confession booth

and whispering my sins

through a mouthful of leaves.

I feel like when someone drops a book

in a bath

and a touch of everything written in me

circles

the

drain

you can dry me

shake your bathwater from my spine

but I will never be the same

and you will always know the difference.

I feel like a woman’s words

in a man’s book.

There

but in his voice.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

May 2021, Artist’s Choice

Comment from the artist, Neena Sethia: “I loved this poem because it talks so beautifully about voice and its various contradictions, language and translations and everything that gets lost in between. There are several memorable lines in this poem, but my favourite was its end: ‘I feel like a woman’s words in a man’s book. There, but in his voice.’ I think that these lines themselves encapsulate the whole painting.”

