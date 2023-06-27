“Goats” by Allan Johnston

Allan Johnston

GOATS

Near Northport, Washington

A goat full of Camel cigarette butts

is a wormed goat, people said. They carried

stumped out cigarettes in their pockets

and fed them to goats like kids giving sugar

to horses. The goats would eat them the way

they seemed to eat anything they could love,

which was everything. But Camel butts

weren’t their only door to the human;

dinner slops mixed with ash tray fillings,

marijuana roaches, burnt hash-pipe foil,

everybody’s chewing gum: anything’s food

to a goat. And in other ways

they could cross that fickle line

we claimed as a boundary.

Unsuspecting foils of jealousy

learned a lot, or at least earned a limp,

from butting horns that showed who had

the cajones this side of the wire. One day

we took the trash to the Northport dump.

Two things were open, or opened; the gate

to the goat pen, and the door to the house.

When we came back the goats were lying

on the sofa they were eating;

the towels were gone; one was mounting the stove

while another nudged cupboard doors

for the cereal. Tiny goat turds

lay on the carpet like counters in some

unfinished game you could only play

if you saw through those weird, rectangular

coffin-lid pupils in the eyes of a goat

gone over into our world. We got them

out of the house, established some sense

of order, or at least what we thought

was hierarchy. Outside, the goats

nuzzled each other, gently opening

doorways to another life.

—from Rattle #29, Summer 2008

__________

Allan Johnston: “‘Goats’ is part of a series of poems about my experiences living in northern Washington State in the mid-1970s—in the heart of the ‘back to the land’ phase of the hippie movement. Though there is some elaboration and mixing of experiences, the goats actually did get in the house and wreak their own sort of havoc.” (web)

