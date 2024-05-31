“Go Home Boy Go Home” by Erik Tschekunow

Erik Tschekunow

GO HOME BOY GO HOME

It’s in the story of an inmate whose dog

shows up at the prison and lies at the double

line of fences. Whenever a rabble

of prisoners struts out to the yard for rec,

the sad, lumpy mutt rises, drags its body

along the chain-link, stroked by the braids

of tempered metal, and for one hour a day

he and his master stare at each other

through sixteen feet of Concertina, fanged

helixes stacked like hay bales. “Go home, boy.

Go home. Who did this? Was it Sheila? She left

you here?” The dog stays for weeks. A guard

admits to leaving it peanuts and pork rinds.

Then on a morning the inmate wakes feeling

fluish and almost skips rec, when he

goes outside anyways, his dog is gone.

Down the gravel access road toward the pines

where the state highway heads north or south, the way

is blurred, like heat, like dust. “He finally obeyed,”

the inmate says to himself, though the absence

catches him like another sentence. He kneels by the fence,

the hinge of his jaw stiffening, something dense

but spectral rising into his throat and after

wiping a wrist across his cracked bottom lip lets out

a long howl. It lifts but falters

as he fixes his hashed gaze all the way

to where he imagines his call dissolves.

None of the inmates on the yard look, they don’t

laugh or blast from their wellsprings of derision.

All seem to have lowered their heads

as if searching for something delicate

dropped near their institution boots.

—from Rattle #83, Spring 2024

__________

Erik Tschekunow: “As is evident in the subject matter of this, I spent five years in a federal prison for an addiction-fueled offense. More than anything else, poetry helped get me through my bid.”

18 SHARES Facebook Twitter