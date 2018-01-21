Francesca Bell

GIRLFRIEND OF LAS VEGAS GUNMAN SAYS HER FINGERPRINTS WOULD LIKELY BE ON AMMO

When it was hard for him

to sleep

she matched her breath to his

then waited

while they arced together

into night’s grave,

consciousness like a shot

pulled beneath

the line of its trajectory

by the force

no one can see. Those stale

Sundays they ended

up at the range with a bag

of guns

lugged in heavy from the car.

The open air

always did them good, and there

was something

intimate in seeing him

take aim.

He always bested everyone,

tore up the place.

After, she did her small part

while they watched

news of other people’s

cataclysms.

Ammunition wedged warm

between them

on the couch, they loaded

the magazines.

Each elegant bullet

was powerless

without its weapon.

Like a woman

with no man to see her.

Sometimes,

she wants him back.

He touched her

the way she touched

those bodies.

Her fingerprints

entering them

on every round,

his love

lodged inside her

like a ghost.

—from Poets Respond

January 21, 2018

[download audio]

__________

Francesca Bell: “I wrote this poem in response to news reports this past week about Marilou Danley’s fingerprints being on the ammunition used by Stephen Paddock in the Las Vegas massacre. I feel great empathy for Ms. Danley. When I was young, I had serious relationships with two different gun enthusiasts. These men owned many different guns—including assault rifles—and one I shared a home with for three years. I spent many Sunday afternoons at one gun range or another back then, and I handled all kinds of ammunition and firearms. One boyfriend was a police officer and the other an avid hunter, so the possibility existed that my fingerprints might have been found on a bullet that had ended a life. Additionally, I’ve personally known four individuals who have killed someone. Three of the killings were sanctioned by the state, and one ended in a prison sentence. Though I was appalled and astonished by the enormity of what each man had done, my emotional attachment to them remained. I did not stop loving them. I imagine Marilou Danley still loves Stephen Paddock. I imagine she misses him, despite everything. And I imagine she is haunted to think of where her fingers’ prints have been, of what suffering was inflicted there.” (web)