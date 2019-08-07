August 7, 2019

teop_atsni
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#sage #woowoo #smudge #smell #fabreeze #laundry #lol #jokes #coop #appropriation #culture #life #growth #journey #laughter #experience #serenity #peace #joy #love #poetry #poem #instapoet #instapoetry
—from Rattle #64, Summer 2019
Tribute to Instagram Poets
__________
Jeni De La O: “In the professional poetry system, the people are represented by two separate but equally important groups. The traditional poems, which are like filet mignons; and the Instagram poems, which are like Cheetos. These are my Cheetos (dun-dun).” (web)