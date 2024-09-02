“Ghazal: Of Prayer” by Chiwenite Onyekwelu

Chiwenite Onyekwelu

GHAZAL: OF PRAYER

While her organs wrecked, she had a mouth full

of prayer.

It was stage IV & I didn’t understand the logic.

How, of prayer,

Of the softness between God’s hands, cancer

could slip in unnoticed.

Like the Diocletian Persecutors, burning books

of prayer.

You have to keep your body open: The first

rule of prayer

is also the last. I saw her begin chemotherapy.

An act of prayer

Or maybe strength. As the persecutors burned

books of prayer,

historians say, they burnt the believers as well.

To deprive of prayer

Is to walk headfirst into light, to walk until you

become your own

jeweled God. It was Saddiq Dzukogi who—

in a dirge of prayer—

Wrote, Questions lead you out of blasphemy

not into it.

O cherub of metastasizing cells. Patron Saint

of prayer

Rams. Did you listen as she grappled her beads

of prayer,

or did you panic—a celestial retreating at the

latch of prayer.

It infected one lymph node & then the next. Each

spread as exact.

Until she moved from grief to glitter, from groan

to humming songs of prayer.

Death draws you towards surrender or away from it.

Sleek mouth of prayer,

of humor & those bedside jokes. As if she knew her

days of prayer

Were ending, & she held on to what was left after all.

Made a mockery of her pain

knowing she’d never hurt again. As if to say, I’m out

I’m out, I’m out of prayer.

—from Rattle #84, Summer 2024

Tribute to the Ghazal

__________

Chiwenite Onyekwelu: “I always loved reading ghazals, even though I had never written one. I loved that, somehow, ghazal poems seem to point the reader towards a particular word or words—thereby willing them to pay attention and remain in the present. This poem is my first-ever ghazal. I wrote it after one of my clinical rounds in the cancer ward as a pharmacy undergraduate. I saw a woman push back pain and fear and death, and when I came home, I knew I had to write this poem.” (web)

