“Ghazal of And” by Uma Menon

Uma Menon

GHAZAL OF AND

after Aimee Nezhukumatathil

Sometimes, in school, I felt lonely thinking about conjunctions and

commas. The sentence ended before I knew it, but I wanted and .

What is more beautiful than the place where two strangers meet?

Like seaweed washed ashore, I birth a sigh when I touch the sand.

I call too many places home, feel guilty for it. I want to be

faithful to one. Or maybe, instead, I want to stop loving land.

My mother used to tell me that good things come in threes.

Maybe she’s right. I wonder if she’s looking for a third hand.

When one leg moves, the other must, too. I want more freedom

than this. I relapse in the space between where my two feet stand.

Some nights, I want to listen quietly to friends who say nothing.

To be human is to want paradox. Two poles connected by and .

—from Rattle #84, Summer 2024

Uma Menon: “I find ghazals to be incredibly versatile, in that each stanza is independent and yet they are all thematically united and parts of the same piece. As a South Asian writer, ghazals allow me to explore my identity through a poetic form that connects me with my culture and heritage.” (web)

