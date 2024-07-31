“Ghazal: Like a Prayer” by Bethany Jarmul

Bethany Jarmul

GHAZAL: LIKE A PRAYER

We cry out for peace like a prayer.

We yank weeds on our knees like a prayer.

Rays crisp Renée’s pepper plants to umber;

sprouts speak their final pleas like a prayer.

Old men watch from porches as September burns out;

leaves strip bare, surrender beneath trees like a prayer.

Snowflakes speckle the sky. Lifeless, the children’s angels

lie. Icicles unfreeze like a prayer.

Bethany, don’t bend to the breeze. Begin on your knees,

then stand up, voice up, fists up—use these like a prayer.

—from Rattle #84, Summer 2024

Tribute to the Ghazal

Bethany Jarmul: “I find the repetition and rhyme of a ghazal to be melodic and enjoyable to read and a fun challenge to write. When I learned about the history of the ghazal, that it was traditionally a communal art form, I was intrigued. This form that often engages with love, longing, metaphysical questions, and spirituality, seemed to invite me into it, to allow me to play with words and meanings using this powerful form. I feel honored to even attempt to write poetry in this form that has such a rich history.” (web)