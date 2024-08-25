“Ghazal 28 (‘like this’)” by Bilal Moin (Aflatoon)

Bilal Moin (Aflatoon): “This poem is dedicated to nine-year-old Khaled Joudeh. While he slept, an Israeli airstrike claimed the lives of his mother, father, older brother, baby sister, and 60 other members of his family. Miraculously, Khaled and his seven-year-old brother, Tamer, survived the initial attack. But their brief and terror-filled lives came to a tragic end when another airstrike struck the very home where they sought refuge, killing them both. This ghazal honors Khaled and the 16,000 children whose childhoods were curtailed by the war in Gaza. Can we do more than just pray, pledge, and write poetry?” (web)