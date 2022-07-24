“Funny How” by Abby E. Murray

Abby E. Murray

FUNNY HOW

When some Americans hear

about a man-made calamity

unfolding in Britain, it takes

a hot minute to remember

there is no such thing as

a country that is simultaneously

one sovereign nation

and your sophic mother:

older than you and, at one time,

so powerful you didn’t realize

she was human. For example,

on the morning after

Boris Johnson’s hair

became Prime Minister,

you opened the newspaper

like it was your front door

and you’d just heard

shave & a haircut

knocked into it at 3 AM

only to find your mom there,

drunk, puking violently

into the potted fern.

Had it been anyone else—

a neighbor, a friend,

even a stranger—

you would have known

how to act right away,

but because it was who it was,

you stood and stared,

uncomprehending.

It took a full year of following

British government proceedings

to recognize the same

carousel music that plays

in the U.S. Capitol, a tune

we’ve egotistically grown to think

originated in the States,

another invention

of our founding fathers,

our long dead brothers

whose courage compelled us

to test whether farts are flammable,

whose bravery urged us

to rollerblade off the roof

of the garage as soon as

we were allowed to play

unsupervised. Even now,

on our shared and ferociously

warming planet,

a heat we continue to kindle

while knowing it will consume us all

surprises me by turning up

in London, where it is unanticipated,

brutal, and the seeming fault

of a belligerent sun,

as if the disappointed parent

of my country as I know it

was still somehow above

climate change until now,

until my child mind

perceived her here

on the front page of the Times,

unable to work or get out of bed

for anything other than water.

The first time I saw

my own mother sweat,

I marveled at how she still

smelled only of lotion

and Calvin Klein Eternity,

as usual, her glow unlike

the pubescent body odor

I seemed to carry just by waking up

and living. It wasn’t until

my thirties that I began to tell

myself—sometimes out loud—

that my mother was capable

of the same recklessness I was

because I needed to believe it

in order to know independence,

needed to say it

to that part of me who,

no matter how old she gets,

still just rolls her eyes,

slams the door in my face.

—from Poets Respond

July 24, 2022

__________

Abby E. Murray: “I was talking to a friend the other night about how, whenever anything painful or sad happens on a national scale in Britain, there’s a part of me that is, for a fraction of a second, surprised—like I’ve grown to expect ineptitude and blatant disregard for humanity in the U.S., and seeing it in Britain is about as unsettling as seeing my mother drunk (which is, for the record, about as likely as me seeing the Queen herself show up at my house in the wee hours, blitzed). Even heat waves brought about by man-made climate change, which affect us all, are being spoken about as wholly unanticipated in Britain. So I’m kind of making fun of my sense of problematic surprise, even as I move to correct it.” (web)

