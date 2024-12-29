“Functional Convergence” by Eliza Gilbert

Eliza Gilbert

FUNCTIONAL CONVERGENCE

If a taxi is untaxied outside

the Herald Square Macy’s

on Christmas Eve like a kind of post

-modern Vitruvian centerpiece,

a kind of heavy metal suckling

pig, how much will the damage

—assuming no insurance coverage

—how much will the damage damage

the cabby’s next one hundred afternoons?

Assuming no insurance coverage,

assuming 15k as the average cost

of a medical mystery, assuming MRI

and BMI and smoking history and a 45%

chance of rain, is the cabby’s episode

diagnosable by robot? Pin-downable

by vector? Bio-statistically sound?

If the flash-dancing club that owns

the taxi’s topper is displeased

with that night’s great yellow flay,

and if there is positively no returning

the gut-naked bits steaming beneath

the hood to canonical form, how much

income chugs to the scrap yard?

Is the car crusher’s operator whistling

Lou Reed? If so, reconfigure

the golden ratio of screech to symphony.

Reconsider aftermath as an act

of orthogonal decomposition.

If three out of six of the pedestrians

struck refuse medical attention, what is the exponent

of ache, and does it carry? How long? How far?

How many times do the blue-and-reds

HELLO across their shock-sparkled eyes

before they return to their bodies and calculate

the net hemorrhage of twenty minutes

to Lenox Hill, fifteen in X-ray, ninety-two

thumbing holes in the exam table’s fleshy crepe?

Determine the half-life of the half-life

of a pill called UNLUCK. Wrap it

in cheese like you would for a Labrador

and feed the world—it’s Christmas time!

All regression is linear if you have eyes

in the back of your head. My hair

is falling out so soon I will see everything.

—from Poets Respond

__________

Eliza Gilbert: “A taxi crashed outside the Herald Square Macy’s on Christmas day. Six pedestrians were struck, but three refused medical attention. I imagine they must have partaken in a kind of life mathematics we all know.” (web)

