April 8, 2020

Kimberly Kemler

FROM OBLIVIOUS WATERS

after William Empson

The sink is clogged. We brush our teeth and wait

for it to drain, our conversation stalled

until, the water low, we spit. It’s late,

but I want to find a line I’ve just recalled

where a woman cleans her teeth into a lake.

My love is patient. He watches me search sprawled

on the floor among the masters, Donne and Blake

and Pope not having written of the sky

a woman made in morning, half-awake,

her toothpaste stars slow orbiting each thigh.

A picture, stored between pages years ago,

falls to the floor and catches my lover’s eye:

me, bathing in a river in Tokyo.

Instead of verse, I’ve unearthed memory—

six lost friends, a forgotten language, the photo

itself forgotten until now. We see,

of course, the poem in the suds, though there’s

no mist, no dawn, but day and younger me

washing her hair in the passing current. She wears

my swimsuit, holds my hairbrush, smiles back

at someone on the shore it’s clear she cares

for, even loves. Who was he, then, whose backpack

spills into the frame? Too many years

have passed. I’ve lost his name. The things I lack

confound, so the poet I can’t find appears

behind the camera, in his open bag

the poem, extra film, a couple beers,

and the summer blanket we’ll hang like a flag

to mark our cabin. William, was it you

who knew me then, who watched my wet skin brag

with stars? The river carried them out of view

before they could pool to mimic the coming night,

leaving a trail of white soap residue.

Another woman, then, appears in the bright

red of a darkroom, where my film is dipped

into developer. She lifts the campsite

from the stop bath. The negatives are clipped

to dry in even rows and she surveys

all the photographs that weren’t slipped

between the pages of a book, her gaze

following chemical drops that seem to freeze

each separate tress forever where it lays.

What does she know who pulls my memories

from oblivious waters, who brings light to every frame?

The face of someone I loved. The startling peace

in the stills. On a sign, the river’s name.

She trims the film to where the pictures start.

The world is water, a woman at its heart.

—from Rattle #66, Winter 2019

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Kimberly Kemler: “I wanted for a while to write about that river in Tokyo, but I let too much time pass. When I got around to it, all the narrative details were gone—instead, there was this incantatory Empson poem, and my newfound love for film photography, and on top of that I’d been reading a lot of Schnackenberg, whose music informed my own. To be honest, this poem isn’t what I set out to write, which is, ultimately, why I write: to arrive at truths I may not have otherwise.” (web)