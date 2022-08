“from Nobody Cares” by Cesar Hernandez

Cesar Hernandez

from NOBODY CARES

Step 310

Trial.

Physically present,

mentally absent.

I.

Don’t.

Care.

Prosecutor

The government’s overriding

interest is that justice shall

be done and that the

prosecutor is the servant of

the law, the twofold aim

of which is that guilt shall

not escape or innocence

suffer.

Not true.

Nobody cares.

It is subject to the

kind of

blunt abrogation

that would occur

with the recognition

of a due process

entitlement

to post conviction

access to evidence.

Nobody cares.

Step 23

Time to fly home.

Two detectives.

At McCarren,

they’re twenty feet

ahead.

There’s fourteen

chances for me

to escape.

Nobody cares.

—from Rattle #76, Summer 2022

Tribute to Prisoner Express

Cesar Hernandez: “I discovered writing in prison. I didn’t think my words mattered to anyone. I was completely taken by surprise when one of my fellow inmates said my words are meaningful to her. Catherine La Fleur inspired me to become a better writer. Now I take writing seriously and constantly revise to make sure each piece is perfect. Over time I am surprised at how much I have opened up about myself.”

