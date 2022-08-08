“from Nobody Cares” by Cesar Hernandez

from NOBODY CARES
Step 310
Trial.
Physically present,
mentally absent.
I.
Don’t.
Care.
Prosecutor
The government’s overriding
interest is that justice shall
be done and that the
prosecutor is the servant of
the law, the twofold aim
of which is that guilt shall
not escape or innocence
suffer.
Not true.
Nobody cares.
It is subject to the
kind of
blunt abrogation
that would occur
with the recognition
of a due process
entitlement
to post conviction
access to evidence.
Nobody cares.
Step 23
Time to fly home.
Two detectives.
At McCarren,
they’re twenty feet
ahead.
There’s fourteen
chances for me
to escape.
Nobody cares.
—from Rattle #76, Summer 2022
Tribute to Prisoner Express
__________
Cesar Hernandez: “I discovered writing in prison. I didn’t think my words mattered to anyone. I was completely taken by surprise when one of my fellow inmates said my words are meaningful to her. Catherine La Fleur inspired me to become a better writer. Now I take writing seriously and constantly revise to make sure each piece is perfect. Over time I am surprised at how much I have opened up about myself.”