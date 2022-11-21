“from Deretter” by Endre Ruset

Endre Ruset

from DERETTER

After a veil of rain,

butterflies rise from

the ground. She runs with my

blow n kiss, but its

moi sture in the

air drifts a

part. W here autumn

sm ould ers paper

aeroplanes fly

out of a bonfire’s white

ashes. We gasp for breath and stamp

at the clouds try to step on their faces

like treading after plastic bags, run halting

ly, before we release them and grab each other.

These days I think we’ll stick to each other like fire

until we go out. How mo bile phones go out. How a

blown kiss goes out. The way the light around us goes

out. Until we run around and around in the dark searching

for the switch marked Spring at the back

of our minds.

Translated from the Norwegian by Harry Man

—from Rattle #77, Fall 2022

Tribute to Translation

Endre Ruset lives in Molde, Norway. He has written six collections of poetry, including both elegies and poems after the veteran Japanese ski jumper Noriaki Kasai. His latest collection Deretter (Thereafter) was a Dagblaget Book of the Year 2021. (web) | Harry Man: “On the 22nd of July, 2011, two attacks took place in Norway, the first a bombing in the Government Quarter of Oslo that killed eight and injured a further 209, followed by a mass shooting, the worst in European history. An extreme right-wing terrorist armed with a hunting rifle, a pistol, and jerry cans filled with diesel took a ferry to the remote island of Utøya where a summer camp was taking place. There they opened fire on children, teenagers, organisers, and volunteers, killing 69 people. The senselessness of the attacks shook Norway and Europe to its core. For the past five years I’ve been working with the Norwegian poet Endre Ruset to translate his poems. These are poems that not only commemorate, but that also look to ask deeper questions about the enduring effects of such tragedies on survivors, the bereaved, local communities, and how this ongoing process of PTSD treatment, grief counselling, taking part in studies, workshops, group and physical therapy for so many is profoundly a form of second survival.” (web)

