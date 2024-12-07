“Fried Elvis” by Jacob Sunderlin

Jacob Sunderlin

FRIED ELVIS

If you’ve never been to Graceland

you should go eat some Tennessee

things & feel the world make its gut

sense. Walk the jumpsuits

of the headless bone-white mannequins

in the horse barn.

You see the house, its televisions

stacked like druid mounds & you

see the bullet hole, cobweb in the screen

where goofy-on-reds-Elvis sat & saw

Robert Goulet wink that he would

fuck Anita while Elvis was off in the army—

in the service—& see where Elvis aimed

a pistol & fired so that you, reader,

may know what it is to be small.

Could you shoot at the light

in some little box that means nothing?

The Fried Elvis is just a sandwich,

ridiculous big—something to keep

in the arteries you keep in your heart.

—from Rattle #40, Summer 2013

__________

Jacob Sunderlin: “I grew up in Indiana watching some shirtless maniac called the Ultimate Warrior on television, screaming about sinking anchors into his bones and loading a rocket ship with the fuel of the intergalactic warrior gods. Then I went outside and played in a park illuminated by the floodlight of a corn syrup factory. I want poetry to approximate the hilarious sadness of that.”

127 SHARES Facebook Twitter