“French Omelet” by Jim Daniels

Jim Daniels

FRENCH OMELET

When my parents came to France to visit

they got on the wrong train. We lived

in the middle of nowhere, too small

for their map. We retrieved them

at another station and drove to our small

house surrounded by someone else’s

grape vines. My father, retired from Ford

in Detroit, could not believe how narrow

the roads were—unmarked paths,

two-way traffic on one lane, requiring

small gestures of deference. On leave,

I had a small break from marking

papers. My mother had raised five kids

and nursed her tiny mother till she died.

All she wanted was a French omelet.

Out of season, the small restaurants

nearby were closed. I myself did not know

what made an omelet French. We grew

up with scrambled eggs on special

occasions and hard-boiled at Easter.

My two small children liked sweet brioche

toasted for breakfast in our dark, stony kitchen.

My mother read them bedtime stories.

My father built fires in the fireplace.

We were all in some version of heaven

though my mother already relied

on a cane and wore tinted glasses

on the narrowing road to a wheelchair

and blindness. She got her omelet

in a roadside café one sunny February

afternoon warm enough to sit out

on the tiny terrace. She refused to be

disappointed with their small, modest

lives, their ordinary children.

She was in France! Eating an omelet!

So light she had to keep it from floating

away with her fork. Just the five

of us in the café. My father

could relax now that she had

her omelet.

We squinted into the sun

with all the time in the world

as the clocks briefly paused

to grant her that small wish.

I keep saying small even as it grows

in memory, looming down

from the distant sky

years after her passing.

I can see that full yellow plate

in front of her. She ate it

for the rest of her life.

—from Rattle #86, Winter 2024

__________

Jim Daniels: “I had a speech defect for many years, and I found solace in expressing myself on paper. A teacher in high school changed my life when he told me I was writing poems. Despite or because of the many other defects I have accumulated since then, I continue to write.”

