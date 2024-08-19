“Fractured Double Ghazal” by Clif Mason

Clif Mason

FRACTURED DOUBLE GHAZAL

I love a woman

whose hands are full of stars.

When passion flares,

I am a bowl of stars.

I drink deep from her kiss,

a flute of fire.

After long drink,

I owe no debt of fire.

I seek her all night long

through softest rain.

At dawn, each puddle

is a skull of stars.

The world offers ample occasion

for pain.

I touch, unharmed, her hair,

a net of fire.

Our days’ exacting work

keeps us apart.

In hard daylight,

there is a lull of stars.

I cannot turn my gaze

away from her face.

Her hazel eyes are gems,

deep set, of fire.

Our nights of love

are still but brief heartbeats.

They burn forever bright—

how cruel of stars.

I try to hold love

in a gentle grip.

I learn you cannot make

a pet of fire.

In lonely distance

lies chill perfection.

As you know, Clif,

that is the rule of stars.

Swim, Clif, in the instant’s

dark river of flame.

Not to love is to feel

a regret of fire.

—from Rattle #84, Summer 2024

Tribute to the Ghazal

__________

Clif Mason: “The ghazal satisfies the aesthetic yearnings of those who appreciate a certain regularity in their verse, as well as those who enjoy a certain disruption in their forms, as each couplet is independent of the others (and could, if one wished, stand alone as its own short poem). With classic forms like this, the question is always how both to respect it, and to make it new. I’ve attempted to do this by, first, doubling the form, intermixing two ghazals, and second, by fracturing the resulting form.” (web)

14 SHARES Facebook Twitter