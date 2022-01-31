January 31, 2022

Jennifer Juneau

FOR THE GIRL CRYING ON THE STEPS

When you are loved by one man

In the rain,

In the cold,

In the wee hours of the night,

He won’t mind if you come to him

Freshly fucked,

Recently smoked,

And heavily drunk,

The whiskey spreading rumors

In his mouth.

It’s what gets you out of bed in the morning.

There’s chow mein congealing in the fridge

But you don’t need to be fed.

Your tears are nothing more than moon dust now.

At the crack of dawn,

You walk the vacant East Village streets.

A homeless man is staring at his heroin needle

In Mnemosynic contemplation

As if the piercing of his skin, the euphoric red rush, will save him.

You know what the need to be saved means.

You’re listening to that song, you know, the one your man played last night.

The cool, fresh watered sidewalk under your heels

Washes off your weakness to stay, not just there, anywhere.

You look into the face of the stranger—but which?

I’m not going to tell you. It could be the heroin addict,

The sidewalk washer

Or the man you were just with.

—from Rattle #74, Winter 2021

__________

Jennifer Juneau: “I’m an exaggerator; that’s the innate storyteller in me. If I’m going to say something, it’s got to be entertaining. Mostly, my poems are slices of my life blown out of proportion with the use of language. I love to play with words, but I don’t search for the subject matter. As in ordinary life, the subject shows up, and I do what I need to do to form a poem.” (web)

