“For a Piano Abandoned in the Breadbasket” by Andrea Defoe

Andrea Defoe

FOR A PIANO ABANDONED IN THE BREADBASKET

Perhaps it was too heavy

for the horses to haul it all the way west

or something else just mattered more.

Maybe someone was jealous

of how the girl played it

as if sweet little veeries were flying out her fingertips:

Snow White of the new frontier.

Maybe she hated it, but probably

it was her favorite thing and alone

nights nothing to smother the hollering

silence she rocked herself and thought

of her piano gathering snow, envisioned

the prairie rodents caching their food

between its wires, elk nosing the keys

in a song so random they could only

think of it like thunder. Maybe some Indian

had found it and grasped its beauty, hauled

it home to pay his dowry. But in the best

of these dreams she was sleeping and the piano’s

legs came to life—this didn’t frighten her,

she’d always known her piano was alive—

and worked its sunken heels out of the soil,

began to march then trot in the path

of the last wheels to pass this way

till one wind-rattled night she’d hear

a peculiar tap and find it there in the dark,

waiting for her to make it sing.

—from Rattle #28, Winter 2007

__________

Andrea Defoe: “I must’ve been about fifteen, in the middle of a forest, when I happened upon a gravestone inscribed, ‘Outward sunshine, inward joy: Blessings on thee, barefoot boy!’ I was amazed at how the right lines in the right place could elicit a gut response from me.”

