Alison Luterman

FOG

We don’t have snow here

but some mornings the whole world

is white and hushed and soft with fog

and whatever troubles we went to sleep

clutched to our thudding hearts

have loosened overnight and are dissolving

in mist. The regal hills

to the East have been erased

behind a cottony scrim, and people

appear to appear

out of nowhere in the dawn hush.

An old woman in mask and gloves

pushes her shopping cart

full of salvaged empties. A mother hauls

two babies up the street, one in a backpack,

one in a stroller. A man

with dreadlocks and headphones

cruises by on his bike,

no-hands. All of them

whoosh into the frame

and then vanish. Like the future, or the past,

or some other dimension, alive,

but invisible to us.

—from Poets Respond

May 10, 2020

__________

Alison Luterman: “I feel a kind of mental fogginess creeping in as we enter week infinity of sheltering-in-place with no certainty about what the future holds—not that we ever had certainty, not really. At times like these it’s helpful for me to remember that there has always been mystery at the heart of life.” (web)