November 2, 2019

R.G. Cantalupo

FISHING AT HERMOSA PIER

Sam says he comes to get away from

the missus, a few hours gazing into

the sea’s gold scales and he’s gone, not

even her all-night binges can pull him

back for a week or two. José brings his

whole family and tells me, in Spanish,

they can smell El Salvador in the blue

salt wind. Alma, his esposa, who “don like

the fish,” hands out burritos and café,

and later, las dulces made from cactus.

Pedro, his oldest, learns how to set an

anchovy head on a hook. I come alone,

bring my long pole and a unfinished song,

leave the books behind. Enough to read

the wind on the sea the way Aunt Elsie

read my palm when I was a boy. Words

don’t tell much anyway. To know the bones

of a thing you have to go down deep, down

to where the seagrass roots and even debris—

a coke can, a boot, a purse—can be a crab’s

nest or a trap. You have to love going home

with your burlap empty, clouds no longer

clouds but white lilies bobbing in the sky,

the music inside the words sounding

thru you head. I open my palms. Catch

whatever I can. Whistle to lure my song.

—from Rattle #11, Summer 1999

__________

R.G. Cantalupo: “I’m a full-time writer these days. I seem to have more desire now than ever, and am getting younger every day.”