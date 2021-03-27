March 27, 2021

Jamey Hecht

FIRST DIVORCE

after Lattimore’s Homer

We live on the flat surface of the world, and compared with a god,

We can do nothing. If the god or the god’s divine messenger

Were to come to Manhattan and approach this parkbench and sit beside me—

And there is plenty of space for him or her and there is no rain—

Then I believe I could do something, as a famous singer does great things

Until he disappoints his people or is killed; or like a preacher

Who works things with his voice, continually greater, till the god

Reaches out and down with hard bereavement and consumes him.

But as it is, my wife, two years ago, left me; I can do nothing.

I quit my job and moved hundreds of miles away and read and wrote

And looked hard at other people’s lives as they tried to do this or that.

I learned from their stories but the inexorable, dangerous warming of the world

Goes on. Now in my speech I call upon the beautiful past, knowing the lines

Come to nothing and are not poetry; and that other men and women

Are left every day by their women and their men, their vows torn open

Like trash into which the raccoons tear, eager to eat of it,

And they wreck the yard and the sidewalk and disown the mess of it;

When they have eaten their fill they return to the trees and are gone,

And behind them the sorry, noisome garbage scatters on the lovely grass.

Order and peace and abundance and joy are the long work

To which young men and women aspire in their early strength,

But madness comes, and the spoiling vermin down the streetlamp;

My wife becomes my ex-wife, and all the bridal veil and dress

And the heaped white lilies of the wedding day somehow dissolve;

Their promise is consumed; the great love dies of smallness and is gone.

—from Rattle #29, Summer 2008

_________

Jamey Hecht: “I wrote the poem ‘Divorce’ in 2001. Then in 2006 I had to add the word ‘First’ to the title.” (web)