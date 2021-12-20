December 20, 2021

Michael Mark

FIRST DATE

Two old, two very old cars

in the supermarket parking lot,

side by side in the handicap zone.

This is how I see them, my father

and his new girlfriend. The 1926 Ford,

him, dented fenders, hubcap missing,

bald tires overlapping the blue line,

bumper almost scraping the scratched-up

1930 Chevrolet, her. When he tells me

how they met I don’t hear—it’s already

in my head. Both cars backing out

of their spots at the same time. One

stopping short for the other to go. While

the other stops short for the other to go.

Then they both go, then stop, then go.

The screech of brakes. And he waits and

she waits until he hits his horn, Come on

already! And she gets nervous and moves

straight back into her spot to wait for him

to leave and he feels guilty and pulls up

beside her and waves for her to go first

but she just stares ahead, pretends

she doesn’t see, hands gripped at ten

and two. So he shuts his engine and gets out,

locks the door, tugs on the handle to test

that it’s locked so if he dies before he gets back

to it, no one should steal it, and walks around

and taps lightly, very lightly, on her window

though she pretends he’s not there, can’t hear

a thing, so he yells but tries not to make it an angry

yell, I’m sorry, my wife passed. I’m … He looks away.

This is where she rolls the window down close

to half, asks how many years they had together.

Sixty-five. Almost. Missed by seven days. This is where

she turns the key and shuts the engine. And how

many for you? This is where she feels her foot

ease off the brake.

—from Rattle #73, Fall 2021

Michael Mark: “This poem came to me when my father told me his friends want him to find a girlfriend—Dad is 94 and his friends are older. They all (pre-Covid) go out, and Dad feels like a third wheel, he said. That sparked the poem.” (web)

