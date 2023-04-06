“Fireline” by John W. Evans

John W. Evans

FIRELINE

And when I heard the two cabins might burn down

at the same time, on maybe even the same day,

I rooted for the fire. Like many Californians

I followed with great precision and attention

the interactive, up-to-the-minute digital maps

that showed a progression of devastation past the water’s edge

of the popular tourist destination

where my ex-wife’s family

had leased summer cabins since the 1920s,

where even that spring they had gathered to enjoy

the beautiful, pristine wilderness

of land the state said belonged to no one.

It was a technicality, that

outrageous claim renewed every ten years

by legacy, a claim I had once enjoyed

in an elaborate festival of coming together

we called a marriage: ten years,

then somehow faster and less forgiving

the controlled burn of divorce

that took it back. It only took a few months

to reach the woods and the lake.

The second cabin was half the size of the first

and much closer to the fireline.

All it had to do was catch

one spark near the composting toilet

and the surroundings cabins would tremble. Unfair,

that spark that every day kept not catching,

as fist-sized embers crowned the trees.

It was the old growth. I knew they’d fight the hardest.

I had fought against it for years, the impossibility

we might still love each other. We might reclaim together

the thing she did not want me to have. So

I imagined it myself. Every day the fire took a little more:

Great-Grandma Pummie’s game trophies,

Uncle Chum’s Turkish rugs, Puck’s first editions,

all swept up into the pyro-cumulus and out across state line,

with every last remnant of these families and what they cherished.

But the redwood decks and lead-glass windows,

the rockfalls and surrounding acres of old-growth forest

hung in, as sturdy as my dog’s chin on my knee.

He watched me watch the screen. When it was time

to walk, the sky had changed to orange, then blue.

Then, the wind shifted, capricious and weary of the granite.

The people returned. Their cabins were there.

In the city around the lake bears had broken in

and filled their bellies

with syrup and thawed steaks,

an early hibernation, a carcass every few yards

stuck in the mud with singed or infected paws.

Who is left to love what is gone

if it belongs to no one else;

who dares warm his hands over the ash

or rub his chest with the spite-tongued black,

murmuring, Mine, still mine. You do not belong to someone else.

—from The Fight Journal

__________

John W. Evans: “I wrote the poems in The Fight Journal to make sense of an experience about which I felt strongly biased: my divorce. I wanted to recognize the humanity of all involved on the page because this was something I struggled to do in real life. I hoped to find closure, healing, and an answer to two questions. Why had my marriage failed? How had I been complicit in that failure? Adrienne Rich’s ‘From An Old House in America’ was the formal model for the long title poem. Marta Tikkanen’s ‘The Love Story of the Century’ was a precedent for writing about these dynamics. Both poems are personal favorites.” (web)

