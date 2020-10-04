October 4, 2020

Jill Kandel

FATIGUE

I’m on the Day with No

Groceries day of the two-week cycle

which means I’m off to buy veggies and

you’d think I’d be used to my long-mandated mask

which makes it hard for me to understand what others

are saying and also sticks to my face as my breath gradually

fogs up my glasses already smeared from putting on and taking off

this, my handsewn slightly crooked mask, all the while trying to retain some semblance

of put-together-ness which went out the window some time ago and belongs

in the land of long forgotten things like hugs and real-life visits

and shared smiles that can actually be seen, dimple

to dimple, but what’s a person supposed to do

except cry, cry for my sweet friend battling

brain cancer and I can’t go visit him, his

systems shrouded in compromise

and Covid

restricting visits even from his

wife—depending on the hospital the clinic

the treatment the day and the hour—from going inside

with him and sitting beside him in his pain and his confusion, his veiled

hope and pallid suffering, and my other friend who just happens to live in the same city,

who placed her mother into a nursing home for people with dementia

the day before the nursing home shut to outside visitors, daughters included,

even daughters of newly admitted mothers who will go on to catch

Covid and die in that brand-new shining facility blanketed

with so much hope just two months earlier,

so even though I want to harangue

and childishly rage

joining in

the chorus of people

on Facebook and Twitter who hate

this politician and that party, smugly promoting

one cover-up or another, the wearing of masks (#MaskUpMN #WearADamnMask)

or not wearing of masks (#IwillNOTComply #NoMaskSelfie) I can’t join

in because it’s not that I’m really angry or mad or feel rant-ish,

it’s that it just keeps going on and on and on and on

into a future that predicts more and longer and still

here tomorrow and into the fall

and even the winter, and

I’m tired,

tired of being heartsore,

tired of listening to my friend

a hospice nurse who can’t hold her dying

patients’ hands and is trying to Zoom into their lives

as if she’s real, as if she’s there when in reality she could be a thousand

miles away, a woman on a screen and some days a screen is just not enough

to wrap around our sorrow and that’s what screams out to me, the grief, the longing,

the loss of what I used to know, the loss of who I used to be, and more

than that, the disappearance of who we used to be, how we

used to walk so carefree, so bold and vibrant

through this our now curtained

and weary world.

—from Poets Respond

October 4, 2020

Jill Kandel: “CNN carried a story on September 27 that the US cases have surpassed 7 million, and we can still expect to see an explosion of Covid-19 this fall and winter. I wanted to write beneath the surface of the pandemic, the veneer of daily frustrations, and into the heart of our sorrows.” (web)



