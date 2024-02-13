“Fast Facts About Famous People” by Bruce Taylor

FAST FACTS ABOUT FAMOUS PEOPLE
Pol Pot liked a good laugh.
Mussolini got the trains to run on time.
Hitler wept at the opera.
Miro hated green beans;
Picasso beets.
Chagall both beets and beans.
Dickens slept facing north.
Longfellow was the first
American to have indoor plumbing.
Abraham Lincoln had no middle name.
Caesar was a pretty good swimmer.
Mao was an assistant librarian.
Churchill washed his own socks.
Bell never phoned his mother.
Edison was afraid of the dark.
—from Rattle #37, Summer 2012
___________
Bruce Taylor: “Found one of these ‘facts’ just cruising the WWW, spent the morning looking for more and ended up with two pages. Let the whole mess sit for a while, then as Rodin said, I ‘knocked away anything’ that wasn’t poem. They are all ‘true’ except one; I’ve forgotten which.” (web)