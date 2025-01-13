“Family Vacation” by Terri Kirby Erickson

Terri Kirby Erickson

HALLELUJAH

Long Beach, NC, 1965

My father in his red bathing trunks and bare feet,

his back glistening with suntan lotion liberally

applied by my mother, was not the same man who

came home tired from sitting at a desk all day

when what he wanted to do was move. Slim and wiry,

he lived inside his lithe body like ball lightning

ricocheting around a locked room. He looked forward

all year to summer vacation—loved running over

the hard-packed sand with its shards of shell, its swirls

of seaweed—and diving headfirst into the waves. He told

us once that his father couldn’t swim, but was built

so heavy and solid, he could crawl on the ocean floor

like a giant lobster, holding his breath as long as a pearl

diver. But Dad was a torpedo in the water, head down,

arms churning—swimming so far out to sea, my brother

and I were afraid he’d never come back. So when he

turned at last and headed for the beach, we sank

to our knees with relief, waving as if he could see

us, as if we were little lighthouses guiding

our father to a safe and sandy shore.

—from Rattle #86, Winter 2024

__________

Terri Kirby Erickson: “I cannot count the number of times that writing poetry has saved my life, which is not surprising since I have the mathematical ability of a howler monkey. It has helped (and continues to help) me deal with the loss of my entire nuclear family, my husband’s cancer diagnosis, our daughter’s MS, and a movement disorder (among other health challenges) that seriously impeded my ability to do anything before being prescribed the right medication. I’m not complaining, however, because life is tough for most people—and lucky me, I have a million stories to tell, a sense of humor, and gallons of love going out and coming in.” (web)

