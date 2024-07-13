“False Spring” by Elliott Egan

Elliott Egan (age 8)

FALSE SPRING

On one of February’s false springs,

I hike to the creek near my house,

Searching for mica, pottery, and shells.

Over my head a kingfisher zings,

His song is whooping and wild.

I’m a prospector, panning for gold.

I crouch, move pebbles in the stream.

I stuff my treasures in the pocket

Of my jacket—it’s lapis lazuli blue.

I see mica by its gleam.

I slip over the muddy bank,

I see signs of a beaver, both new and old.

—from 2024 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

Why do you like to write poetry? Elliott Egan: “I like to tell stories about the world around me, and I like how poetry flows together. Stories are so hard to write down when they are long, but in poetry I can get all of my ideas down on paper. I also really enjoy making magnetic poetry and haiku poetry, because counting the syllables and making things fit together is like a game.”

