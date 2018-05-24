May 24, 2018

Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2018: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Through the Looking Glass” by Melody Carr. “Facial Recognition” was written by Janice Zerfas for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2018, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

Janice Zerfas

FACIAL RECOGNITION

The real truth is that some of us don’t have

facial recognition, unable to recall

the goblet of a face. Then, we think of rain

falling so sparsely from the gutters that

we wonder if it is rain, especially if the face

is bunched with three pointed leaves

skimming across a pond. The attempt

to recognize begins with the quick look

across the cheekbones, so muddied

with a dirt caramel and studded goldfish

color, like this woman who stands in front

of a window casement chalk cradle white.

Then we identify the strip of the nose,

the soft mouth summing up a sound,

but it’s useless. We have no ability to

even make a forensic analysis

of her face, much less her cauterized eyebrow.

Her face is plaited with leaves and petals;

there’s even a third eye off in its placement—

but, still, all these clues and she’s still unrecalled.

What’s worse, there’s a bird-sniffing

revenant, or ghost, or maybe just her own

shadow behind her, leavening its reclusive

smoky compost. I look at her, and think

if a stranger looked at my face, as I am

glossing over hers, would they see

the morning birds that I listen for each a.m.,

how I look for anything turning over

even in a pallid wind,

or how my body stands in silence at

the bathroom window where I can

get a better view of wind tailings: especially

the dark sharp-shinned hawk,

eyeing the casement that I linger by,

wanting out of the rainfall.

I move to the side, hoping

the crush of leaves will disguise my looking.

It sidles up, giving me another way

to look at a face, my face, wanting.

When I first saw the hawk’s loose-filled

feathers, I thought I saw my own self.

Keep looking, I want to tell her.

Keep deciphering, the face will become

clearer, and the image will return to you.

Just say hello.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

April 2018, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Melody Carr: “My favorite poem was ‘Facial Recognition.’ What I loved in this poem is that there is a level of truth in it that taught me something about the photograph I took, something that I felt with a shock of recognition, the way the poem carefully moves over the face in the photograph, in an almost tactile movement, finding so much truth in each place the poem touches on, and yet so much mystery remaining, hidden in the closest gloss. The ending of the poem reminds me a bit of a story. Kathleen Raine wrote that the mystical view is that there is not one universe with many beings, but instead there are multiple universes, but only one being. This is a wonderful thought to me. I used to go around and think when I would see people passing in cars, that each one was just a form of me in another universe, as I was of them. Everyone a strange universe, everyone me. And by the way, the photograph is a selfie—that’s me—in another universe—almost familiar, but unknown … and reading poems submitted in response to it was quite interesting. It was wonderful to have the chance to engage with a community of poets writing on the picture and delightful to read the poems that it inspired. Thanks to everyone who created their own vision of recognizing a face inspired by seeing the photo.”