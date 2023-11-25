“Fable Telling How Night Invented Herself Out of Sound” by Marty McConnell

Marty McConnell

FABLE TELLING HOW NIGHT INVENTED HERSELF OUT OF SOUND

nights I was afraid of the moon

or spiders or the janitor

who was always whistling

I’d cross the long hall

like a river, like Jordan

in the song, toward the bed

where my parents slept. I’d stand

by my mother’s head for seconds

though it seemed my whole life,

perched at the hem of their

paired breathing, the light

from the double windows,

moonlight woven through the oak,

laced across them and the porch roof

we were to climb out on and down

in case of fire (one of my mother’s fears,

not mine), and she would wake

and say Martha, what is it? and I

would whisper I’m scared though

I wasn’t anymore, in that room

with the platform bed and the breathing

and I would climb in between them,

their cotton pajamas hushing

across the sheets. the air

from their mouths was the air

in dreams, cloud-like and solid

as spun candy. the dark

of their room was the dark

of the moon when it is there

but hidden, the shadow

of our planet draped across it

like a shroud or the caul

a mother lifts to watch

her first daughter’s pink mouth

release its originating scream.

—from Rattle #28, Winter 2007

Marty McConnell: “It’s only recently that I’ve begun trying to mine a fairly idyllic childhood for poems, as I believed for so long that no drama lived there. And now you all know my given name. Shhh. Don’t tell anyone in Brooklyn.” (web)

