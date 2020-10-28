October 28, 2020

Marylisa DeDomenicis: “I paid for college while raising my son and working as a server in various restaurants and bars, and as a banquet worker in the Atlantic City casinos while attending school. After taking a two-year reprieve to have brain surgery, I returned to school and received a BA in Humanities. I taught at a local ‘marginalized’ school. When it closed six years later, my husband and I opened a restaurant in a small rural town a bit farther away from the cities. As a poet, this has informed my work in ways that have broadened my insights, increased my compassion for others, and most importantly, I feel, made me a better person. I only hope to make the world a better place. I don’t want to shout, but I will if I have to.”