“Eve’s Protest” by Isabella DeSendi

Isabella DeSendi

EVE’S PROTEST

Men insist I shouldn’t use my body to conquer

them when men have been using me

to look at loneliness less directly. I solve

their endless wars; I’m a rack to hang

headless hats. Is it lunacy or resilience

when something breaks but we keep on

pushing through it? Like the body, becoming sacred

is an act of love or self-deceit. Just look at Adam

wrenching out his rib for me. Things haven’t changed.

Lonely people are still desperate and busy

being loud about it. I would know.

I’m shapeless as a fledgling flattened

having surrendered all my bones.

Look, all I wanted was someone

I could show my wretchedness to, someone

who would be there, loving. Or else, I wanted

to feel winter coming and not feel like an animal

who’d forgotten to wake up. Do I really have to say it?

Even the sequoia tree’s leaves will redden

to ash, proving nature and God are good

at showing us all the ways we’re wrong.

Tell me, what woman hasn’t been

tempted, porous—only wanting

what she wanted. Do you blame me, Lord?

I’m only doing what you’ve done. Made a man

suffer then surrender before I let him love me.

If I was wrong to die for pleasure, so be it.

If I was wrong to make my man aware of his body

the way wind is aware of its shapelessness

only after a locomotive blows through a tunnel

and cleaves its loud nothing into more

billowing nothing, then I accept

what damage, brightness I’ve caused.

I know I’ve said this already

but I mean it: Once, I was good.

Now, standing by the pier, the sky opens up

in late-night light like a scab unwilling to close

and I admit, part of me is still like you, Lord.

Some days, I’m tired. Some days, all I want is to

eradicate the earth. Instead, a man I love enters me

slow as light stabbing its way through to morning.

O God, don’t refute this. I know your rage

is fueled by jealousy and your jealousy fueled

by sadness. You wish you could hold a body

like this and understand what I mean when I say

it was worth it. All of it. Yes, it was worth it.

—from Rattle #84, Summer 2024

__________

Isabella DeSendi: “This poem was inspired by, of course, the first woman in biblical history to defy God’s law in favor of sex, companionship, desire. I wrote this piece during a time when I felt deeply frustrated with religion and its constructs around womanhood and purity; I was tired with all the people and forces that were imposing their rules on me. Although this is a persona poem, Eve’s story is one many women can relate to. I hope this poem offers a new perspective from Eve and showcases a voice that is defiant, autonomous, but tender—and yet, still finds (and chooses) love.”(web)

