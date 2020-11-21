November 21, 2020

Gregory Crosby

EVERYTHING & NOTHING™

The spines, unbroken, on the shelves

of Borders, of Barnes & Noble.

Killing an hour this way without you

feels like betrayal.

Once we loitered without intent

the controlled-climate of

shopping arcades, when the apartment

walls closed in

or we giggled, giddy, romancing the

materialism, marriage,

a Sunday. Figures in a landscape:

Couple at Opposite Ends of

Organized Living™. Man & Woman

With Their Best Buy™.

Love declared in lowercase, a bargain,

haunted for a house

yet to come, caressed the curve

of overly-designed

appliances, sighed after rainbows

of plastic, the multitude

made by the multitudes of China.

Each product, passed

between us, handled, held up to

a judgment of light,

the texture of union split into

waves by verdicts

on our blended self. We were

surrounded

by things: their pornographic

gravity, their cataloged

reality. Centerfolds of middling

desires, filtered.

In the lodge of happy tedium, career,

we sweated out

a vision quest. Our credit swelled

like a reddening tick.

Then liquidation. Then lay away.

Is that all there is

to a fire sale? Memories I can’t

discount: looking for

you, searching the aisles, something

held in my hand

to show, to present, to test against

Our Brilliant Lives™

Long Past Us™. In these chains, our

neighborhood (once)

groans beneath their weight. Of

Anything We Wanted™

Of Everything & Nothing™.

—from Rattle #30, Winter 2008

__________

Gregory Crosby: “When I hit 35 I decided that I’d rather be a poet who occasionally writes journalism as opposed to a journalist who occasionally writes poetry. Not the brightest idea I’ve ever had, but what the hell. ‘Everything & Nothing™’ was obviously inspired by the spectacle of a marriage slowly failing amidst the consumptive paradise of a suburban strip mall. There is an idea these days that art has failed and there’s nothing left but shopping and fucking, and I suppose the poem tries to act, in its melancholy way, as a rebuke to that.” (web)