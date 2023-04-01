“Eulogy for a Balloon” by Rose Foster

Rose Foster (age 8)

EULOGY FOR A BALLOON

A balloon once lived for a month

and a little bit more

until Daddy accidentally murdered him.

But he is still in our hearts.

He was brave to be pushed in the air.

I remember when he made

a little girl laugh so hard

that she screamed.

And this is true.

He traveled with me upstairs

and downstairs. His final trip was upstairs.

I wish I could tell you all the adventures

but the last adventure

you can see

ends here in this chilly sandbox

with sandwiches.

You may eat them.

—from 2014 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Rose Foster: “Because I can write whatever I want. Be creative and stuff. You get to do whatever words you want. But they have to make sense.”

124 SHARES Facebook Twitter