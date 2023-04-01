“Eulogy for a Balloon” by Rose Foster

EULOGY FOR A BALLOON
A balloon once lived for a month
and a little bit more
until Daddy accidentally murdered him.
But he is still in our hearts.
He was brave to be pushed in the air.
I remember when he made
a little girl laugh so hard
that she screamed.
And this is true.
He traveled with me upstairs
and downstairs. His final trip was upstairs.
I wish I could tell you all the adventures
but the last adventure
you can see
ends here in this chilly sandbox
with sandwiches.
You may eat them.
—from 2014 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
__________
Why do you like to write poetry?
Rose Foster: “Because I can write whatever I want. Be creative and stuff. You get to do whatever words you want. But they have to make sense.”