December 27, 2017

Zachary Hester

ELEGY FOR THE CHILD WHO DID NOT DIE OF SIDS

or One Sentence in Memory of Shane Lass (1992–1992)

I am terrified of the moment

no one witnesses—not

trees falling in forests

but the glaciers

that lurch along in the nitrogen

seas of Pluto—there’s terror

in something large as Iowa

that swims quietly and unnoticed,

like a star we don’t see turning out

in the night sky above our backyards

as in 1992, when your mother held you

close as a grocery bag, or

a head of lettuce, and tossed you

in the ditch along the road home.

—from Rattle #57, Summer 2017

__________

Zachary Hester: “I read poetry because of what Guy Davenport calls the ‘geography of the imagination.’ I’m interested in the electricity it conducts through the brain.”