“Elegy Beginning on a Line by Ross Gay” by Sophie Kaiser Rojas

Sophie Kaiser Rojas

ELEGY BEGINNING ON A LINE BY ROSS GAY

The bullet craves the warmth of a body,

but forgets the body it leaves. Allow

me the metaphor, this aliveness

of everything—the last leg of the trail, scarring

the mountain’s rigid face. A friend tells me

two Spanish names for the steaming blue

aperture in an alpine hot spring: el ojo

de agua & donde nace el agua. I touch the mouth

of the coffee mug to mine, too distracted

with dodging the clotted white

flecks of coconut milk to see them spare me

my reflection. Headlines yank my heart

into my ears like the drum of distant fire-

works, so I walk to the holler, permission to clear

my mind. The mouth of the creek is one body

entering another. That is, a small river, emptied

of all it carried. Spanish has a structure

that makes your happenings

happen to you, takes what we’ve done

and does it to us. See: se me rompe el país—

my country is breaking

itself to me. I want to be blameless

as every birth, every baby crying

for help as it leaves one warmth

for want of another. A poem,

in its hunger, craves the soft bone

of the paper, but misses itself

to the chamber of its pen. The first act of

motherhood is a womb,

giving up. We’re all born

barreling toward beauty and a life

of yielding—how can a word mean gain

and surrender? I’ve strolled

this stream for years and never witnessed

more than dragonflies and crawdads. But today, I’m struck

by the slick of a turtle’s obsidian

shell under the surface, stippled with copper

sun. In certain light, everything’s the color of a gun

and what is lost to her.

—from Poets Respond

__________

Sophie Kaiser Rojas: “Say her name: Sonya Massey. Justice for her, and her mother, and her kids.”

