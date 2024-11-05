“Election” by Matthew King

Matthew King

ELECTION

On plywood walling off a stalled construction

site someone had scrawled: WHAT’S IT ALL WORTH

WITHOUT AN OPEN FREE AND FAIR ELECTION?

Behind it, water seeping from the earth

sought its equilibrium in the pit,

rising, falling, following the weather.

We never saw the message fade. Did it

require an answer? Was it merely clever?

A steel and see-through condo tower stands

there now, I guess—I couldn’t say which one—

to fill the hole and make no such demands

on passersby. The question’s day is done.

It always made us smile but now I doubt

we knew just what it was we smiled about.

—from Poets Respond

__________

Matthew King: “This poem refers to a bit of graffiti I saw many years ago, but the question it posed ironically—obviously, the real question is what’s it all worth with an open free and fair election?—is, for now, as pertinent as ever. This is what your open free and fair elections get you. What do you make of that?” (web)

