“Einstein Washes the Dishes” by Michael R.J. Roth

Michael R.J. Roth

Einstein washes the dishes

He knew he could not change the world

So he tried to change the universe

Knowing it would be absurd

But then again, it could’ve been worse

It didn’t measure up to his plans

And Einstein washes the dishes

Not knowing where he stands

Einstein washes the dishes

From morning till mid-afternoon

He suddenly finds he has time on his hands

On the mystical side of the moon

Everyone blames him for putting

Black holes where stars used to shine

So Einstein washes the dishes

Leaving his future behind

Einstein washes the dishes

Rinsing the time off his hands

When he thought that souls were fictitious

Like Zen monks would say in Japan

Ashes from Auschwitz float by like wishes

That something human remains

Einstein washes the dishes

But he cannot remove all the stains

That trick with the loaves and the fishes

Was a thing he could not comprehend

He thinks that he might know the answer

The truth is that it just depends

He’d change the world for a song

If it changed the world

But he wonders how it will end

So Einstein washes the dishes

And he does it again and again

—from Rattle #85, Fall 2024

Tribute to Musicians

Michael R.J. Roth: “I started as a poet, relishing the freedom it provided for the voice of the soul, free of constraints. I later started writing songs, finding ways to fit words into the structures created by music and convention. Of course, in songwriting as in poetry, the conventions have been evolving and increasingly liberating. The more I wrote, the more I found the words demanded music, and increasingly worked from the lyric to shaping the music around it. There are dimensions that poetry has that cannot be translated into song, but music provides dimensions the written or spoken word alone cannot achieve. We see those dimensional differences between photography and painting, for example, or black-and-white versus color. We see it in plays versus cinema, and may wonder what it would be like if architecture could sing or sculpture could dance. I find that songwriting provides an element of emotion and drama that I can’t supply with words alone. There is also the added factor of the audience. Songs need to convey their meaning rather urgently, and the need to communicate clearly in a short time adds some discipline that I like. I still write poetry, but I have been writing and performing songs for more than a half century, and still love the flirtation between words and music.” (web)

