“Einstein Washes the Dishes” by Michael R.J. Roth

EINSTEIN WASHES THE DISHES

Einstein washes the dishes
He knew he could not change the world
So he tried to change the universe
Knowing it would be absurd
But then again, it could’ve been worse
It didn’t measure up to his plans
And Einstein washes the dishes
Not knowing where he stands
 
Einstein washes the dishes
From morning till mid-afternoon
He suddenly finds he has time on his hands
On the mystical side of the moon
Everyone blames him for putting
Black holes where stars used to shine
So Einstein washes the dishes
Leaving his future behind
 
Einstein washes the dishes
Rinsing the time off his hands
When he thought that souls were fictitious
Like Zen monks would say in Japan
Ashes from Auschwitz float by like wishes
That something human remains
Einstein washes the dishes
But he cannot remove all the stains
 
That trick with the loaves and the fishes
Was a thing he could not comprehend
He thinks that he might know the answer
The truth is that it just depends
He’d change the world for a song
If it changed the world
But he wonders how it will end
So Einstein washes the dishes
And he does it again and again
 

from Rattle #85, Fall 2024
Tribute to Musicians

Michael R.J. Roth: “I started as a poet, relishing the freedom it provided for the voice of the soul, free of constraints. I later started writing songs, finding ways to fit words into the structures created by music and convention. Of course, in songwriting as in poetry, the conventions have been evolving and increasingly liberating. The more I wrote, the more I found the words demanded music, and increasingly worked from the lyric to shaping the music around it. There are dimensions that poetry has that cannot be translated into song, but music provides dimensions the written or spoken word alone cannot achieve. We see those dimensional differences between photography and painting, for example, or black-and-white versus color. We see it in plays versus cinema, and may wonder what it would be like if architecture could sing or sculpture could dance. I find that songwriting provides an element of emotion and drama that I can’t supply with words alone. There is also the added factor of the audience. Songs need to convey their meaning rather urgently, and the need to communicate clearly in a short time adds some discipline that I like. I still write poetry, but I have been writing and performing songs for more than a half century, and still love the flirtation between words and music.” (web)

