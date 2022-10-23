“Drone God” by Matt Hohner

Matt Hohner: “This poem responds to a tweet on October 19, 2022 by Kyiv Independent reporter Illia Ponomarenko, showing video of a drone’s-eye-view strike on a Russian position in Ukraine (video warning: graphic content). I’ve seen the term ‘God tier’ used in describing the Ukrainians’ use of drones in defense of their country. I’m not sure if it refers to the height from which their drones are operating, the point of view such a height offers, or the skill with which they have been using the drones with such deadly and effective results. How does one watch these brutal 30 seconds of video, just one tiny event in a tightly-contained, yet global war, then go about one’s day, without being changed?” (web)